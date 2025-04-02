Bryce Point Capital LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,079,000 after buying an additional 22,214 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,266,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 222,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 54,847 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on BROS shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.
Dutch Bros Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 179.99, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $13,824,956.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,310,834 shares in the company, valued at $175,415,408.94. The trade was a 7.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 755,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $58,728,979.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,903,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,674,752.68. This represents a 20.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock worth $201,509,627. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
