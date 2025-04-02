BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.010-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.0 million-$115.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.0 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.080-0.100 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Securities raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.91.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BlackBerry

BlackBerry Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.27. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 155,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $573,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,831.36. This represents a 28.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 14,475 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $53,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 238,838 shares in the company, valued at $878,923.84. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,221 shares of company stock worth $925,655 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.