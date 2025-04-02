Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 230.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Denver PWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 230,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.1412 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.