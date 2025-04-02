Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 26,261 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 150.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,261 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $28.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.38. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $249,581.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 242,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,284,667.99. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.