Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK) versus Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Critical Survey

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.8% of Davis Commodities shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Pyxus International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Davis Commodities and Pyxus International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Davis Commodities N/A N/A N/A Pyxus International 0.43% 6.63% 0.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Davis Commodities and Pyxus International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Davis Commodities $159.84 million 0.13 $1.09 million N/A N/A Pyxus International $2.03 billion 0.05 $2.66 million $0.40 10.00

Summary

Pyxus International has higher revenue and earnings than Davis Commodities.

Pyxus International beats Davis Commodities on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Davis Commodities

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services. Davis Commodities Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. The company operates as a subsidiary of Davis & KT Holdings Pte. Ltd.

About Pyxus International

Pyxus International, Inc., an agricultural company, offers value-added products and services to businesses and customers. It also involved in the purchasing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping tobacco to manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products. The company offers its products in China, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Russia, Northern Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Old Holdco, Inc. Pyxus International, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

