What is Atb Cap Markets’ Forecast for TSE:TWM Q1 Earnings?

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report released on Thursday, March 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.10 to C$0.15 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.53.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

TSE TWM opened at C$0.27 on Monday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.86. The company has a market cap of C$114.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

