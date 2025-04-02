Hudbay Minerals FY2025 EPS Estimate Lowered by Stifel Canada

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report issued on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.28 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

HBM opened at $7.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 1.72.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,346,659 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,395,000 after purchasing an additional 117,275 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 354,392 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,804 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 15,258 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 194,382 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 47,155 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 410,669 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 116,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.