Head-To-Head Comparison: Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD) & American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI)

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium and Jaguar Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get American Lithium alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -17.25% -16.87% Jaguar Mining 28.17% 26.75% 17.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Lithium and Jaguar Mining”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A N/A -$29.55 million ($0.10) -2.85 Jaguar Mining $97.23 million 1.51 -$150,000.00 $0.50 4.06

Analyst Ratings

Jaguar Mining has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jaguar Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Lithium and Jaguar Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 1 1 3.50 Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

American Lithium currently has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,040.35%. Given American Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe American Lithium is more favorable than Jaguar Mining.

Volatility and Risk

American Lithium has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats American Lithium on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Lithium

(Get Free Report)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Jaguar Mining

(Get Free Report)

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.