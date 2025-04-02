DA Davidson Forecasts BRP’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for BRP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2027 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $35.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02. BRP has a 12-month low of $33.05 and a 12-month high of $75.59.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 61.20% and a net margin of 2.29%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1508 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently -29.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRP by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,118,000 after buying an additional 668,607 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of BRP by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,971,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,386,000 after purchasing an additional 991,392 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BRP by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,639,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,399,000 after purchasing an additional 684,651 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BRP by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,514,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,223,000 after purchasing an additional 288,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BRP by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,355,000 after purchasing an additional 19,874 shares in the last quarter.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

