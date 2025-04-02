Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,834 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,690 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 72,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 17,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 12,592.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,484,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,171,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299,313 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth about $90,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth about $1,215,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 12.25%. Analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0527 per share. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 2.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.18 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.27.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

