Head-To-Head Contrast: Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) vs. Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) and Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Battalion Oil has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chord Energy has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Battalion Oil and Chord Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battalion Oil 12.02% -137.74% -11.27% Chord Energy 19.74% 12.88% 8.91%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battalion Oil $191.48 million 0.12 -$3.05 million ($0.80) -1.68 Chord Energy $5.25 billion 1.28 $1.02 billion $15.94 7.07

This table compares Battalion Oil and Chord Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Chord Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Battalion Oil. Battalion Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chord Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Chord Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 62.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Chord Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Battalion Oil and Chord Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battalion Oil 0 0 0 0 0.00 Chord Energy 2 2 8 1 2.62

Chord Energy has a consensus price target of $161.46, suggesting a potential upside of 43.36%. Given Chord Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chord Energy is more favorable than Battalion Oil.

Summary

Chord Energy beats Battalion Oil on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Battalion Oil

(Get Free Report)

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Chord Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities. The company was formerly known as Oasis Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Chord Energy Corporation in July 2022. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

