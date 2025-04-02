Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 140 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $522,727.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,503.52. This represents a 27.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $369,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,177.88. The trade was a 21.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $76.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.56 and a 200-day moving average of $83.56. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $73.04 and a 1-year high of $92.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

