Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives $12.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on INO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.0 %
Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.92.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Inovio Pharmaceuticals
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.