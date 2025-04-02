Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives $12.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 38,833 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 25,116 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 370.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 21,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 51,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 65,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 33,232 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

