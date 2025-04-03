System1 (NYSE:SST) versus Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) and System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and System1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises N/A N/A N/A System1 -24.18% -68.85% -18.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and System1″s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $3.72 million 0.00 -$12.53 million ($11.67) 0.00 System1 $343.93 million 0.10 -$227.22 million ($1.07) -0.35

Analyst Ratings

Grom Social Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than System1. System1 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grom Social Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Grom Social Enterprises and System1, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 0.00 System1 0 0 1 0 3.00

System1 has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,217.87%. Given System1’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe System1 is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Volatility and Risk

Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, System1 has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of System1 shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of System1 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

System1 beats Grom Social Enterprises on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company in the United States and Philippines. It operates through three segments: Animation, Original Content, and Social and Technology. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About System1

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation service that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, topics, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers, as well as ActiveBeat and Infospace. In addition, the company provides antivirus software solutions, which offers customers a single packaged solution that provides protection and reporting to the end users. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

