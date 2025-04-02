Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,703 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $604,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

CIM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chimera Investment to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

NYSE:CIM opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 20.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 137.04%.

In other news, Director Gerard Creagh acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $166,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 138,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,470.37. This represents a 9.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

