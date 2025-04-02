Short Interest in Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Grows By 35.7%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 76.0 days.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ANNSF opened at $236.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.36. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $182.87 and a 1 year high of $239.69.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

