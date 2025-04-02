Short Interest in Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Grows By 35.7%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 76.0 days.
Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ANNSF opened at $236.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.36. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $182.87 and a 1 year high of $239.69.
About Aena S.M.E.
