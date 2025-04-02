Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO) Short Interest Update

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,100 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the February 28th total of 265,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Trading Down 0.8 %

ECO stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 47,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,365. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $694.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $36.69.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $85.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okeanis Eco Tankers will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s payout ratio is 41.42%.

Institutional Trading of Okeanis Eco Tankers

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Company Profile

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

Featured Stories

