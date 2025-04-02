OneAscent Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 964,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,696,000 after buying an additional 32,662 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,139,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,958,000 after purchasing an additional 40,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $170.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.27. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $153.52 and a one year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total value of $3,089,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,274.66. The trade was a 44.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,313,845.76. This represents a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,450 shares of company stock worth $23,988,008 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

