Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Finviz reports.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.2 %

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $15.31.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 27,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,365,000 after purchasing an additional 286,052 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 416.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 9.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.