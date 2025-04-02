Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Finviz reports.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.2 %
Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $15.31.
Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Takeda Pharmaceutical
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.
