PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in PayPal by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.97 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.83.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

