Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,359,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,227,000 after buying an additional 237,807 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,011,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,722,000 after buying an additional 78,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 625,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 213,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 120,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

BATS GSUS opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $84.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day moving average of $80.94. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.