Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at $41,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $392,372,000 after purchasing an additional 91,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,374,000 after purchasing an additional 87,780 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after buying an additional 84,613 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,810,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $96,741.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,779.72. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $1,226,159.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 788,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,682,558.24. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,842 shares of company stock worth $4,048,449 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $122.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.84. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $146.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.21. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $533.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

