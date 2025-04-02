Control Empresarial De Capital Acquires 20,000 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 20,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $381,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,534,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,913,111.82. This trade represents a 0.07 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 155,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $3,131,000.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $4,305,000.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $1,098,800.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 46,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,366,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 60,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $1,757,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.62 per share, with a total value of $2,862,000.00.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. Research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 968.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on PBF Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.55.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

