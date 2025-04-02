Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 121,600 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,664 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 121,600 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,993,020 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,825,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 51,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $367,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 14,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $783.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.98.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.