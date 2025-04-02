OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 100,000 Shares

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 213,751,448 shares in the company, valued at $352,689,889.20. This trade represents a 0.05 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OPKO Health alerts:

On Friday, March 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $255,000.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $348,000.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 67,434 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $115,312.14.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 47,537 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $69,879.39.

On Friday, January 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $220,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $740,000.00.

OPKO Health Price Performance

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.42 million. On average, analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Read Our Latest Report on OPKO Health

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in OPKO Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 186,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in OPKO Health by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 381,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.