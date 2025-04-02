Private Portfolio Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,583 shares of company stock valued at $279,611,567. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus raised their target price on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.02.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $928.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $974.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $872.78.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

