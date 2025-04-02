Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 728,200 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 870,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Syra Health Trading Down 37.8 %

Shares of SYRA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,681,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,734. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. Syra Health has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.20.

Get Syra Health alerts:

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Syra Health had a negative return on equity of 131.94% and a negative net margin of 54.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Syra Health will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Syra Health

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syra Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syra Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.