Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Trading Down 7.1% – Here’s Why

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Shanghai Industrial Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77.

About Shanghai Industrial

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure and environmental protection, real estate, consumer products, and comprehensive healthcare operations businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water services/clean energy businesses.

