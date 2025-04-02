TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the February 28th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 672,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:SNX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.77. 1,423,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,643. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $145.10. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.64.
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNX
Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX
In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Patrick Zammit sold 6,823 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $975,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,681,372. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.62, for a total value of $2,352,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,065,229.60. This trade represents a 15.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,261. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
