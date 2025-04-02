Short Interest in Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Drops By 15.0%

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,896,500 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 8,111,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 99.5 days.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKCCF opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.80.

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company’s carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

