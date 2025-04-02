Short Interest in Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Drops By 15.0%

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,896,500 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 8,111,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 99.5 days.
Aker Carbon Capture ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AKCCF opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.80.
About Aker Carbon Capture ASA
