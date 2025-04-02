STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Update

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:SSKN opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.32.
STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The medical device company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.73). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 28.72% and a negative return on equity of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $33.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.
