Top Green Energy Stocks To Research – April 2nd

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, Richardson Electronics, Nuvve, NWTN, NWTN, and Nuvve are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares in companies that produce or develop clean and renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind, or hydroelectric power, contributing to reduced carbon emissions and environmental sustainability. These stocks are attractive to investors who believe that businesses aligned with global efforts to combat climate change will benefit from growing public and regulatory support. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

DAR traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $32.88. 851,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,989. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.19. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of MERC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,267. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $396.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

NASDAQ RELL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.01. 27,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.59 million, a PE ratio of 366.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NVVE stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. 100,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,235. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. Nuvve has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.83.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

NWTN traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. 17,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,559. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. NWTN has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $7.85.

