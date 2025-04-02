Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Announces Earnings Results

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 8.40 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Prs Reit had a net margin of 160.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%.
PRSR traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 114.80 ($1.48). 632,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,967. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 112.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 107.33. Prs Reit has a twelve month low of GBX 75.01 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 116.40 ($1.50). The company has a market cap of £628.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.55.
The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector (“PRS”). It aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth.
The Company is investing over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental, mainly across the major regions of England.
