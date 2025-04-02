TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 589.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,834 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 174.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 557.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMDX opened at $68.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.33. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.70.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

