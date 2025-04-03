Checkpoint Therapeutics’ (CKPT) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.80 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.10 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.10 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance

CKPT stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $197.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Checkpoint Therapeutics

In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 10,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $32,542.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,775,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,891,309.85. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 74,110 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $271,983.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,458,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,223.48. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,674 shares of company stock worth $336,011 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Checkpoint Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CKPT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 31,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

