Head-To-Head Review: Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) versus Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Entrada Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Entrada Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurinia Pharmaceuticals $235.13 million 4.78 -$78.02 million $0.05 163.80 Entrada Therapeutics $210.78 million 1.57 -$6.68 million $1.91 4.61

Entrada Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals. Entrada Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrada Therapeutics has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Entrada Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Entrada Therapeutics 0 0 3 1 3.25

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.42%. Entrada Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 191.67%. Given Entrada Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Entrada Therapeutics is more favorable than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.8% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Entrada Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Entrada Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and Entrada Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurinia Pharmaceuticals -10.23% -4.41% -3.07% Entrada Therapeutics 25.53% 16.11% 10.39%

Summary

Entrada Therapeutics beats Aurinia Pharmaceuticals on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About Entrada Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1. The company also offers ENTR-601-45 and ENTR-601-50, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize ENTR-701. The company was formerly known as CycloPorters, Inc. and changed its name to Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2017. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

