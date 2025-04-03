Reviewing Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) & Evergreen (NASDAQ:EVGR)

Evergreen (NASDAQ:EVGR – Get Free Report) and Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance, insurance, and real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Evergreen and Kayne Anderson BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Evergreen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kayne Anderson BDC
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2.80
Kayne Anderson BDC has a consensus price target of $17.30, suggesting a potential upside of 5.62%. Given Kayne Anderson BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kayne Anderson BDC is more favorable than Evergreen.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Evergreen
|N/A
|-31.43%
|4.04%
|Kayne Anderson BDC
|59.80%
|12.65%
|6.77%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Evergreen and Kayne Anderson BDC”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Evergreen
|N/A
|N/A
|$3.67 million
|$0.28
|42.74
|Kayne Anderson BDC
|$122.29 million
|9.52
|$77.07 million
|N/A
|N/A
Kayne Anderson BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Evergreen.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
69.3% of Evergreen shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of Evergreen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Kayne Anderson BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Kayne Anderson BDC beats Evergreen on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Evergreen
Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
About Kayne Anderson BDC
Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is based in CHICAGO.
