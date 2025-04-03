Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $102.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ELF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.24.

NYSE:ELF opened at $67.99 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $60.35 and a 52 week high of $219.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average is $104.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,232.32. This trade represents a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

