eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of eGain in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Get eGain alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on eGain

eGain Stock Performance

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.44 million, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.54. eGain has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. eGain had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in eGain by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of eGain by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in eGain by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.