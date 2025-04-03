Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) versus Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Financial Survey

Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) and Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Creative Medical Technology has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunocore has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Medical Technology and Immunocore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Medical Technology N/A -63.05% -60.42% Immunocore -15.87% -12.84% -5.09%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Medical Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Immunocore 1 4 8 0 2.54

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Creative Medical Technology and Immunocore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Immunocore has a consensus target price of $65.64, suggesting a potential upside of 123.03%. Given Immunocore’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Immunocore is more favorable than Creative Medical Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Creative Medical Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Immunocore shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Creative Medical Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Immunocore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Creative Medical Technology and Immunocore”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Medical Technology $11,000.00 340.07 -$5.29 million ($3.71) -0.58 Immunocore $310.20 million 4.75 -$55.29 million ($1.02) -28.85

Creative Medical Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Immunocore. Immunocore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Creative Medical Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Immunocore beats Creative Medical Technology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc., a commercial stage biotechnology company, focuses on novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics in the United States. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; and StemSpine, a regenerative stem cell procedure to treat degenerative disc disease. It also develops ImmCelz, an immunotherapy platform for multiple diseases; OvaStem for treatment of female infertility; CELZ-201 to treat Type 1 diabetes; AlloStemSpine for the treatment of chronic lower back pain; and Alova to treat infertility as a result of premature ovarian failure. In addition, the company develops products and services for various indications, including preventing the rejection of transplanted organs, kidney failure, liver failure, heart attack, and Parkinson's disease. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma. In addition, the company’s product pipeline comprises IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial to treat first line advanced cutaneous melanoma; and in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in multiple tumor types, such as platinum resistant ovarian, non-small cell lung, and endometrial carcinoma. Further, it develops IMC-R117C, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; IMC-M113V, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat human immunosuppression virus; IMC-I109V, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus; IMC-T119C, which is in preclinical trial for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C, which is in preclinical trial to treat multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-S118AI to treat type 1 diabetes and is in preclinical trial. Immunocore Holdings plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

