Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $27.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Vital Energy traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 71908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

VTLE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Vital Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Williams Trading set a $27.00 price target on Vital Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vital Energy from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Vital Energy to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vital Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.08.

In other news, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $117,601.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,413 shares in the company, valued at $962,141.49. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,974 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $123,841.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,494 shares in the company, valued at $880,900.62. This represents a 12.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,647 shares of company stock worth $448,742 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTLE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vital Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Vital Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vital Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $770.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.35.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $534.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

