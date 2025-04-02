Wellington Management Group LLP Has $296.39 Million Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,409,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041,668 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.07% of Rush Enterprises worth $296,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1,398.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 509,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,909,000 after acquiring an additional 475,384 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5,379.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 334,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 328,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,127,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 308,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 183,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $634,837.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,892.31. This represents a 78.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,918.92. This trade represents a 20.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

