Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $20,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth $1,935,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 95.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.07.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MHK stock opened at $114.93 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.88 and a 1 year high of $164.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.38 and its 200-day moving average is $131.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.78%. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $1,191,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,616,168.96. The trade was a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.