Short Interest in Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Grows By 19.7%

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biofrontera

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFRI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Biofrontera in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biofrontera by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 811,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 309,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biofrontera by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 811,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 316,428 shares in the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biofrontera Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Biofrontera stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Biofrontera has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

