Bryce Point Capital LLC Takes Position in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 111,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NCR Voyix by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,157,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,124,000 after purchasing an additional 596,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,749,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,023,000 after buying an additional 152,525 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,693,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,953,000 after buying an additional 621,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NCR Voyix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,338,000 after acquiring an additional 86,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NCR Voyix by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,094,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,996,000 after acquiring an additional 688,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VYX opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. NCR Voyix Co. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VYX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

