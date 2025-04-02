Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Should You Buy?

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 639,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,891,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

RC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $884.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -18.94%.

In other news, insider Adam Zausmer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 301,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,989.10. The trade was a 3.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,266,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,458,000 after buying an additional 398,005 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 484,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 326,467 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ready Capital by 50.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 112,934 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,292,000 after acquiring an additional 150,479 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

