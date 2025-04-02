Tradewinds LLC. Buys New Stake in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oklo during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Oklo during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OKLO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Oklo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 35,365 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $889,429.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,033,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,494,059.15. The trade was a 0.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John M. Jansen acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Trading Up 4.2 %

OKLO stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97. Oklo Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $59.14.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

