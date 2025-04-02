ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2025

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWHGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.46), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. ESS Tech had a negative net margin of 1,263.79% and a negative return on equity of 101.96%.

ESS Tech Trading Down 12.5 %

GWH stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. ESS Tech has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $14.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of ESS Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of ESS Tech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ESS Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Read Our Latest Report on ESS Tech

ESS Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.