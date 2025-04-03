Aleph Zero (AZERO) Trading 27.4% Lower This Week

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Aleph Zero has a market capitalization of $21.99 million and $574,952.67 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded down 27.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82,164.39 or 1.00416243 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,022.95 or 1.00243374 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 292,434,465 coins. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

