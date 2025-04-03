Short Interest in DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Declines By 16.5%

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,400 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 244,700 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DatChat Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DATS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.29. 72,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. DatChat has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34.

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of DatChat

About DatChat

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DatChat stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DatChat, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DATS Free Report ) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of DatChat worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

