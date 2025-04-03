Short Interest in DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Declines By 16.5%

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,400 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 244,700 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
DatChat Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of DATS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.29. 72,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. DatChat has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34.
DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.
